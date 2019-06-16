Home World

Times' Russia report is 'virtual treason,' says US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump tweeted that the accusations were 'NOT TRUE,' calling the media 'corrupt' and repeating accusations that journalists are "the enemy of the people."

Published: 16th June 2019 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Saturday accused The New York Times of "a virtual act of treason," after it reported the US is stepping up digital incursions into Russia's electric power grid.

Current and former government officials have described the classified deployment of American computer code inside Russia's power grid and other targets, the Times reported.

The action is intended partly as a warning but also to leave the US poised to conduct cyber strikes in the event of a major conflict between the US and Russia, the newspaper said.

Trump tweeted that the accusations were "NOT TRUE," calling the media "corrupt" and repeating accusations that journalists are "the enemy of the people."

"Do you believe that the Failing New York Times just did a story stating that the United States is substantially increasing Cyber Attacks on Russia," he wrote.

"This is a virtual act of Treason by a once great paper so desperate for a story, any story, even if bad for our country.

"The Times report came after an investigation by US special counsel Robert Mueller of alleged hacking by Russia's GRU intelligence agency and social media manipulation by Russia's Internet Research Agency to benefit Trump's election campaign.

Mueller detailed a disturbing number of contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia ahead of the 2016 poll.

Trump claimed the report cleared him of wrongdoing.

On the question of obstruction of justice, the report did not conclude Trump committed a crime, but Mueller wrote that "it also does not exonerate him.

"In its Saturday report, the Times described "broad hesitation to go into detail with Mr Trump about operations against Russia for concern over his reaction- and the possibility that he might countermand it or discuss it with foreign officials."

The Times also cited National Security Council officials as saying they had no security concerns about the newspaper's reporting on the digital incursions, perhaps indicating that some of the intrusions were meant to be noticed by the Russians.

The New York Times, Washington Post and other publications have issued numerous investigative reports into Trump and his administration, with probes also underway by Congressional committees.

In February the publisher of the Times, A.G. Sulzberger, said Trump's attacks on the press were "reckless" and "dangerous" and threatened to encourage violence against journalists.

"America's founders believed that a free press was essential to democracy because it is the foundation of an informed, engaged citizenry," he said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Russia US Times Russia report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp