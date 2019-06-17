Home World

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia, no Tsunami warning yet

Image used for representational purpose only.

By ANI

JAKARTA: An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck eastern Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Monday.The epicenter of the quake was located 133 kilometers northwest of the city of Kupang on Timor Island, reports Bangkok Post.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property. No Tsunami warning was issued.

Indonesia is highly susceptible to earthquakes and tsunamis as it lies in the highly seismic 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean.

In December 2004, a devastating 9.1 magnitude quake off the Sumatra island triggered strong tsunami waves in the Indian Ocean, killing over two lakh people in dozens of countries, including many in India and Sri Lanka.

