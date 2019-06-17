Home World

'Explosion' near China-North Korea border causes small quake

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the 1.3-magnitude earthquake with a zero-metre depth occurred at 19:38 pm (1138 GMT) in Hunchun city in northeastern Jilin province.

Published: 17th June 2019 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By PTI

BEIJING: A "suspected explosion" near the China-North Korean border caused a small earthquake on Monday, Chinese seismology authorities said, less than an hour after news broke about Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming trip to Pyongyang.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the 1.3-magnitude earthquake with a zero-metre depth occurred at 19:38 pm (1138 GMT) in Hunchun city in northeastern Jilin province.

It was unclear what caused the explosion.

In the past, nuclear tests by Pyongyang have caused tremors around the northern border China shares with North Korea.

But the latest incident occurred more than 200 kilometres (125 miles) from Punggye-ri, the North's nuclear site under Mount Mantap.

Analysts played down the tremor, saying it may have been caused by a number of factors.

"Don't be alarmed just yet folks," tweeted Vipin Narang, a security studies professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

An official at South Korea's meteorological administration said there was "nothing in particular that can be detected through the seismic waves", according to the country's Yonhap news agency.

In September 2017, a test conducted at North Korea's nuclear site at Punggye-ri triggered a 6.3-magnitude earthquake that was felt across China's northern border.

Chinese seismologists later concluded that Pyongyang's main nuclear test site had partially collapsed, rendering it unusable, following the massive bomb blast -- which the North claimed was a hydrogen bomb test.

Experts later cast doubt on that claim, with Jeffrey Lewis of the Middlebury Institute of Strategic Studies commenting that there was "no evidence" that it was unusable.

In January 2016, Chinese border residents in northern Jilin province were evacuated from buildings after feeling tremors from a North Korean nuclear test.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China-North Korean border Chinese President Xi Jinping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp