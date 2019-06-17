In veiled jibe at US, North Korean daily blames 'hostile forces' for crumbling economy

Home World

Published: 17th June 2019 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SEOUL: North Korea's propaganda newspaper on June 17 accused "hostile forces" of imposing a multitude of sanctions on its crumbling economy, saying it was blocking the nation from engaging in "normal trade activities" and bringing in daily necessities, in a veiled attack at the United States and other countries.

The 'Rodong Sinmun', in a commentary, called for self-reliance without succumbing to the pressure of sanctions imposed on the reclusive communist state.

The newspaper claimed that "hostile forces" are blocking North Korea from importing "raw materials and supplies essential to the livelihoods of its people and normalising production," Yonhap News Agency reported.

"That leaves them with many problems that need to be resolved quickly, including achieving the local manufacturing of materials and facilities, and relieving the food shortages," the paper said.

The North Korean newspaper stated that economic prosperity could be achieved through "self-generated" advancement in fields like science and education so that it will not be "implanted with the imperialists' outsourcing economy."

The criticism by the paper comes amid stalled negotiations between North Korea and the US on the denuclearisation front.

Talks between the two countries hit a roadblock after the Hanoi summit ended abruptly in February with no joint statement being released. The two sides reportedly failed to resolve their differences on sanction waivers.

No signs of progress can be seen as yet, especially after North Korea tested multiple short-range missiles last month as a sign of their apparent frustration over the stalled negotiations and continuing sanctions.

Pyongyang has repeatedly insisted that the removal of penalties will help spur economic growth, whereas Washington has maintained that sanctions will not be removed till the communist country completely stopped its nuclear weapons programme.

