Home World

Rare Indian wolf killed in Bangladesh after first appearance in decades

The grey wolf was last seen in Bangladesh in 1949, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Published: 17th June 2019 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

The first Indian grey wolf to be seen in Bangladesh in eight decades has been beaten to death by farmers after preying on their livestock.

The first Indian grey wolf to be seen in Bangladesh in eight decades has been beaten to death by farmers after preying on their livestock. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

DHAKA: The first Indian grey wolf to be seen in Bangladesh in eight decades has been beaten to death by farmers after preying on their livestock, wildlife experts said Sunday.

The grey wolf was last seen in Bangladesh in 1949, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Locals in a town near the Sundarbans, the world’s biggest mangrove forest that straddles India and Bangladesh, captured and killed the wolf because it had attacked their livestock.

“With the images we confirmed that the animal is an Indian grey wolf,” Y.V Jhala of the Wildlife Institute of India told AFP.

There are still about 3,000 of the animals in India, some in captivity, but they disappeared from their habitat in north and northwest Bangladesh in the 1940s, he said.

Anwarul Islam, a zoologist at Dhaka University, collected DNA samples from the animal as his team looks for signs of more Indian grey wolves in the region.

“It’s sad it was beaten to death. We need to conduct further investigations to find whether it travelled in a pack,” said Islam.

The wolf was killed in early June but was only identified when photos of its corpse were sent to experts.

A host of animals, including the striped hyena, swamp deer and black buck, have disappeared from Bangladesh over in recent decades.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangladesh India Indian grey wolf Indian grey wolf killed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp