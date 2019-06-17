Home World

US to question WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's programmer friend: Sources

The interview with Ola Bini is set for June 27, according to an Ecuadorian prosecutor's order provided to AP by someone closely following the case.

Published: 17th June 2019 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

 Julian Assange. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

BOGOTA: US investigators have received permission from Ecuador to question a Swedish programmer close to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange who has been held in jail for more than two months on suspicion of hacking, The Associated Press has learned.

The interview with Ola Bini is set for June 27, according to an Ecuadorian prosecutor's order provided to AP by someone closely following the case.

Spokespeople at the US Justice Department declined to comment, but a person familiar with the case in the United States confirmed that US authorities want to hear from Bini, who was arrested the same day that Ecuador evicted Assange from its embassy in London.

Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to publicly discuss an investigation that is in progress.

 Julian Assange. (Photo | AFP)

It's not clear why American authorities asked to speak with Bini.

But the request suggests for the first time that the Swedish programmer, who has not been charged with any crimes by Ecuador, is a potential witness or person of interest in U.S. investigations into Assange and WikiLeaks.

Bini, 36, was arrested at Quito's airport as he prepared to board a flight to Japan.

He so far faces no charges, but top Ecuadorian officials have alleged that he was part of a plot hatched with two unidentified Russian hackers living in Ecuador to threaten to release compromising documents about President Lenin Moreno.

At the time, Moreno was toughening his stance against Assange, who had been living at the country's embassy in London under asylum since 2012.

Police watch Assange supporters protesting at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Friday, June 14, 2019. (Photo | AP)

Privacy groups have accused Ecuador of carrying out a witch hunt because of Bini's friendship with Assange and his longstanding advocacy for digital privacy.

Bini is believed to have traveled at least 12 times to meet with Assange at the London embassy.

Prosecutors have 90 days to compile evidence and charge him.

David Kaye, the United Nations' special investigator on freedom of expression, has criticized his continued detention.

"Nothing in this story connects Ola Bini with any crime," Kaye said in April.

An expert on secure communications, Bini arrived in Quito in 2013 after being transferred from Chicago to the Ecuador office of global tech firm Thoughtworks, which has guiding principles that stress socia

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ecuador Swedish programmer WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange Hacking

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp