Nine die after jeep skids off road in Nepal's Bajhang

Published: 18th June 2019 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

KATHMANDU: At least nine people were killed and four others sustained injuries after a jeep skidded off the road in Nepal's far western district of Bajhang on Monday.

The incident occurred when a jeep en route from Chainpur to Masta rural municipality drove off the highway and plunged 200 metres down a mountainous slope at the Thaudi municipality.

A joint rescue operation was carried out by Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and the Nepal Army, owing to the difficulties in reaching the jeep that is stuck on the slope.

"We are carrying out the rescue operation. As the jeep is struck on the slope, we are having difficulties in reaching it. Strong winds and rainfall in the area are making the operation difficult," Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Suraj KC, told ANI.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

"A helicopter has been called on from the Humla district to airlift those severely injured to the hospital for treatment," Chief District Officer Suresh Sunar told ANI. 

