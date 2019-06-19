Home World

Is Elon Musk closing troublesome Twitter account or teasing?

The mixed messaging began to unfold Sunday when Musk changed his Twitter handle to DaddyDotCom in apparent homage to Father's Day.

Published: 19th June 2019 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (File | AP)

By PTI

SAN FRANSISCO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk abruptly revealed that he is closing the popular Twitter account that has repeatedly landed him in legal trouble, but then proceeded to keep it open long after announcing he had deleted it.

The mixed messaging began to unfold Sunday when Musk changed his Twitter handle to DaddyDotCom in apparent homage to Father's Day.

Then he signaled in a tweet that he was scrapping the account.

But 17 hours later, the account remained open under its old "elonmusk" handle with 27 million followers.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment and Musk hadn't explained his earlier tweets on Twitter as of Monday afternoon.

Musk has used his Twitter account to pull pranks and make baffling changes in the past.

In February, for instance, he suddenly changed his handle to "elontusk."

When Musk was later asked during a conference call with reporters why he made that change, he confessed: "I was just playing the fool on Twitter."

Musk's apparent intention to leave Twitter after a decade on the social media service attracted widespread attention largely because his account has turned into a hornet's nest during the past year.

The biggest flap occurred last August when he tweeted that he had lined up the financing necessary to buy Tesla in a buyout that would have likely cost more than USD 20 billion, causing the electric car maker's stock to swing wildly.

An offer never materialized, and the Securities and Exchange Commission later accused Musk of using Twitter to mislead investors.

Musk denied the allegations, but he and Tesla eventually reached a USD 40 million settlement with the SEC after regulators threatened to seek his ouster as the company's CEO.

Instead, Musk agreed to step down as Tesla's chairman for at least three years and also stipulated that his tweets tied to the company be prescreened for accuracy.

Twitter got Musk into trouble again in February when the SEC alleged a tweet about how many cars Tesla will manufacture this year represented another misleading statement and sought to hold him in contempt of court for violating the settlement.

That resulted in a new settlement that is supposed to put even tighter controls on Musk's tweets about the company.

Musk also is embroiled in a defamation lawsuit for a tweet that described a British diver involved in a rescue of boys trapped in an underwater cave in Thailand as a pedophile.

That tweet, posted last July, has since been deleted, and Musk is now fighting the lawsuit filed by Vernon Unsworth in a Los Angeles state court.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Elon Musk Tesla CEO Twitter account
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp