Home World

Pakistani-origin father-son face jail for mental abuse of female family members in UK

The 63-year-old was found guilty of coercive behaviour towards two of his daughters as well as his wife between December 2015 and June 2018.

Published: 19th June 2019 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

LONDON: A Pakistani-origin father-son duo face a jail sentence of up to five years each after they were found guilty of coercive behaviour towards members of their family in a first-of-its-kind conviction in the UK.

Salamat Khan was described as an overly strict father who forced his daughters into a strict Islamic life akin to "living in a prison" during a hearing at Manchester Magistrates' Court this week.

The 63-year-old was found guilty of coercive behaviour towards two of his daughters as well as his wife between December 2015 and June 2018.

His son Abbas Khan was found guilty of coercive behaviour and common assault.

They both will be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court next month.

"You did continuously and repeatedly control and coerce your daughters by not allowing friends in the family home and not allowing them access with their friends outside of school," noted Joyce Fletcher, Chair of the Bench at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

"We find the matter so serious that our sentencing powers are insufficient," she said, in reference to the case moving to the Crown Court for sentencing.

Khan and wife Zahida Begum moved to the UK from Pakistan in 1979 and visited the country regularly with their family.

Three of their eight daughters had arranged marriages in Pakistan but two younger ones chose to marry of their own and were cast out as "dead to the family" by Khan and his 34-year-old son Abbas.

Their refusal to submit to arranged marriages had an impact on two younger daughters - Madina and Maryha - who were subjected to even stricter controls and forced to cook and clean.

When Manchester police officers spoke to Khan about his two rebel daughters, he admitted: "They can marry whoever they wish  but I want nothing to do with them".

The court also heard how Khan demanded properties in the names of other female relatives be transferred to him or his son.

A violent row in which Abbas pushed his mother hard at their family home in Oldham, Greater Manchester, led to the duo being arrested.

"There's been many arguments about the transfer of names for the property. My husband would accuse me of seeing other men when I went out to visit my daughters," said Zahida, a housewife.

Madina, 21, also gave a statement in court to highlight the coercion exerted by her father and brother.

Both men deny the charges and now face around five years each behind bars.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Torture islamic imposition Manchester Magistrates' Court
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp