Home World

Pakistanis only hearing 'depressing' news these days: Chief justice Asif Saeed Khosa

Addressing a ceremony to highlight the work of model courts in Pakistan, the Chief Justice of Pakistan said that the reports of the 'national economy in ICU' was not a good news.

Published: 19th June 2019 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

Asif Saeed Khosa. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's chief justice Asif Saeed Khosa Wednesday lamented that Pakistanis were only hearing "depressing" news these days -- on the state of the economy, politics and even from the cricket field.

Addressing a ceremony to highlight the work of model courts in Pakistan, the Chief Justice of Pakistan said that the reports of the 'national economy in ICU' was not a good news.

"We hear about the economy and we are told that either it is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or it has just come out of the ICU," he said, referring to the serious balance of payments crisis that threatens to cripple Pakistan's economy.

The cash-strapped government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank for bailout packages worth billions of dollars.

"We see the noise coming out of Parliament and we see that leader of the house as well as the leader of the opposition, they are not even being allowed to speak.

It depresses," he said, pointing out to the confrontation between the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the National Assembly.

"We change the channel, we look at the Cricket World Cup, unfortunately again the news is depressing," Khosa was quoted as saying by Dunya News.

Apparently commenting about the recent ICC World Cup loss Pakistan suffered at the hands of arch-rival India, Khosa said: "We try and get away from all the negativity around us and turn on the TV, change the channel and we see our team losing the match."

During such chaotic times, the only good news people are hearing comes from the courts of Pakistan, the chief justice said.

"Now in this depressing atmosphere, I am very happy to say that at least there is one sector in our society from where some good news is coming.

ALSO READ | Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend United Nations General Assembly session for first time

"As the relevant organ of the state and in charge of dispensation of justice, it is our constituional responsibility to provide inexpensive and expeditious justice. This is a gigantic task," he said.

Khosa has said 5,800 trials were decided through model courts in 48 working days.

The priority of the judiciary is to provide justice to public without delays, he said, adding that the concept of Artificial Intelligence (AI) was being introduced in Pakistan's judicial system which will factor in with the due process of inquiries.

"The AI system will help in taking us closer to the truth and would be able to help the judges know about the verdicts they have given in the past.

Khosa said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan is the first apex court in the entire world, which has started hearing cases online.

He said a state of the art Research Center has been established at the Supreme Court, where five to six search engines will be installed to facilitate the legal fraternity and researchers, Radio Pakistan reported.

"I am proud of the good news coming out from the judiciary and God willing they will continue to come," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asif Saeed Khosa Pakistan economy Imran Khan
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp