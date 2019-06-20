Home World

Khashoggi's killers will pay the price, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Khashoggi, who worked as a journalist for The Washington Post, was killed after entering Saudi Arabia's consulate here in October last year.

Published: 20th June 2019 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 10:42 PM   |  A+A-

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Photo)

By ANI

ISTANBUL: Shortly upon the release of a UN report regarding Jamal Khashoggi's killing, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said that late journalist's killers "will pay the price."

"(They will) pay the price and be held accountable," Anadolu Agency quoted Erdogan as saying during an event in Istanbul.

Khashoggi, who worked as a journalist for The Washington Post, was killed after entering Saudi Arabia's consulate here in October last year.

Even though Riyadh has outrightly rejected all allegations against it, Erdogan added that the Kingdom was guilty and had prior knowledge of the murder, as per the Turkish news agency.

An independent investigation led by the UN extrajudicial executions investigator, Agnes Callamard, held Saudi Arabia responsible for the scribe's "extrajudicial killing."

The report released on Wednesday revealed that the late Saudi Arabian journalist was the victim of a "deliberate, premeditated execution," according to CNN.

The Kingdom has dismissed the report.

ALSO READ | Saudi minister slams findings in UN report on Jamal Khashoggi murder

While Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of Khashoggi's killing, Saudi officials later claimed that a group of rogue operators, many of whom belong to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's inner circle, were responsible for the journalist's death. The Saudi attorney general later confirmed that Khashoggi was killed in a premeditated murder.

The special rapporteur, however, does not make any conclusions over the role of the Saudi Crown Prince and King in the murder case.

Instead, Callamard says that there is "credible evidence meriting further investigation by a proper authority" as to whether the "threshold of criminal responsibility has been met."

Saudi Arabia began the trial for 11 suspects in the murder case earlier this year, after rejecting Erdogan's call for the suspected Saudi nationals to be extradited to Turkey to face trial in the nation where the crime took place.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish President UN report Jamal Khashoggi Anadolu Agency
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp