5.1 magnitude quake shakes western France

By UNI

PARIS: A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck western France on Friday morning but did not cause any major damage, the country's Central Office of Seismology announced.

The quake hit the western town of Bressuire at 08:50 local time (0650 GMT) and was felt as far away as the city of Angers, around 90 km away, it said.

The epicenter was initially determined to be at 47.1505 degrees north latitude and 0.3367 degrees west longitude, the office said, adding that the earthquake was not significant enough to cause damage.

France is not situated in a high seismic hazard zone, but tremors regularly hit some parts of the country, notably in western areas such as Brittany.