Home World

Indian family racially abused on train in Ireland

The victim said the person on the train had abused his family for their 'skin colour, nationality and other things' for an hour.

Published: 21st June 2019 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Indian students hold protest signs during a rally to stamp out violence against international students and racism. Image used for representational purposes.

Indian students hold protest signs during a rally to stamp out violence against international students and racism. Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: An Indian family on a vacation to Ireland was allegedly racially abused in an hour-long tirade against their "accents, skin colour and nationality" by a beer-gulping man on a train to Dublin, according to a media report.

Prasun Bhattachrjee, on a three-day visit to Ireland, with his family was on a train from Belfast to Dublin when they were racially abused by another passenger, the Irish Times reported.

The call from the Immigrant Council of Ireland came after Bhattachrjee and his parents had to endure to an hour-long tirade against their accents, skin colour and culture, by a man who was drinking from a can of beer, and who sat beside them on their journey, it said.

Bhattachrjee said the person had abused his family for their "skin colour, nationality and other things."

He said he believed the man was drunk, the report said.

Bhattachrjee said the abuse continued as the man sat with them and continued to insult them all the way to Dublin.

"We felt so bad," Bhattachrjee said.

A train guard had come along as the man was moving about the carriage talking into a mobile phone, but the man had not been put off the train and the abuse had continued, he was quoted as saying by the report.

Another passenger, who was identified only as Peter, said "the train guard could have done more".

Peter said the guard had told the man to sit down but had made no intervention in relation to the man's abuse.

He said the man had been "boisterous".

Peter said he approached Bhattachrjee and his parents when the journey ended and apologised to them.

Pippa Woolnough, communications and advocacy manager with the Immigrant Council of Ireland, said the incident highlighted the need for a more proactive approach to tackling racism.

"How we respond to this kind of thing is crucial," she said.

Irish Rail spokesman Barry Kenny said it was "a shocking incident", and Irish Rail was "very sorry that this family experienced such disgraceful behaviour on board one of our train services."

He said onboard personnel did endeavour to stop the racial harassment and also arranged for security to meet the train at Connolly upon arrival.

Irish Rail has been contacted by the customer directly on social media and has asked for further information to assist in the investigation.

"We have also been contacted by other customers with information. We will also provide gardai, the police service of the Republic of Ireland, with CCTV footage to help identify the individual involved.

Abuse of this nature has no place on our trains or anywhere in our society, said Kenny.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
racism India India Ireland racism India racism
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp