Iran denies receiving Trump's warning of US attack

By PTI

TEHRAN: Iran denied Friday a report that President Donald Trump warned of an imminent attack by the United States, in retaliation for the Islamic republic shooting down a US drone.

"America did not send any message through Oman for Iran," said Keyvan Khosravi, spokesman for Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

"There is no truth in that," he added, quoted by state television.

Khosravi's denial follows a foreign media report which, citing Iranian officials, said Oman relayed a message from Trump overnight warning of an imminent US attack unless the Islamic republic agreed to negotiate.

Iran and the United States have no diplomatic relations and Oman has in the past served as an intermediary between the two countries.

Trump said Friday the US was "cocked & loaded to retaliate" the previous night by striking three sites, but that he stopped the attack just 10 minutes before they were carried out.

Washington argues its surveillance drone was above international waters when it was shot down by Iran early Thursday, while Tehran insists the aircraft violated its airspace.