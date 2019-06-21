Iran US tension: Germany's Lufthansa pulls back Iran-area flights

By PTI

BERLIN: German airline Lufthansa says it is no longer flying planes over the Strait of Hormuz or the Gulf of Oman after the shooting down by Iran of an American reconnaissance drone.

The carrier says that the flights were suspended over the two bodies of water on Thursday, and that the zone was expanded on Friday to include surrounding areas of land.

For the meantime, the airline, Germany's largest, says its flights to Tehran will continue. Lufthansa says the decision was based upon its own assessment of the situation.