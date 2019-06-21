Home World

United Airlines suspends New York-Mumbai flights post Iran strike on US drone

The flights, which use Iranian airspace, are being suspended effective Friday owing to "safety and security" issues, they said.

Image of an United Airlines flight for representational purpose

By PTI

MUMBAI:  American carrier United Airlines is suspending its flight services to Mumbai from New York/ Newark due to ongoing tensions in Iran, which is locked in a bitter standoff with the United States, officials said Friday.

"Given current events in Iran, United has conducted a thorough safety and security review of our India service through Iranian airspace and decided to suspend our service between New York/Newark and India (Mumbai) beginning this evening," the airline said in a statement Friday.

The statement came hours after US President Donald Trump reportedly gave "initial approval" to the military to launch strikes on Iran after the West Asian country shot down an American drone Thursday.

According to media reports, Trump later scrapped strikes against Iranian targets. The United statement said passengers booked on these flights will be rebooked on United Airlines' alternative services.

The US carrier said its New York/Newark-Mumbai flight UA48 has been cancelled, while customers flying onboard UA9239 (MumbaiNew York/Newark) will be rebooked on alternative flights back to the United States.

"We are contacting our customers to provide this update and assist those who may need rebooking options," the statement said.

Customers traveling on these flights will experience extended flight times due to a change in our normal flight path, the airline added in the statement.

"We continue to explore all our options and remain in close contact with relevant government authorities," the airline said.

