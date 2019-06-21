Home World

US court allows Trump's abortion rules to take effect

Planned Parenthood, a non-profit organization, tweeted, 'This is a devastating blow to the 4 million patients who obtain birth control, cancer screenings through Title X'

Published: 21st June 2019 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Abortion

Image for representational purposes.

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: A US federal court of appeal has ruled that US President Donald Trump's government can go ahead with a policy that prohibits American women from receiving abortion operations at federally-funded clinics.

A three-judge panel of the Ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco allowed the US government to enforce a controversial rule to ban Title X recipients from performing abortion as a method of family planning, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Trump administration unveiled in February this year its final rule imposing sweeping changes to the national family planning programme, known as Title X, but the policy, which critics also called "gag rule," has been challenged by more than 20 states and several civil rights groups in lawsuits filed in the states of California, Oregon and Washington.

The gag rule blocks federally-funded providers of healthcare services from offering patients advice on where to perform abortions, which also requires clinics to separate their property from facilities that conduct abortion operations.

The judges of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals said in Thursday's decision that the Trump government's rule is a "reasonable interpretation" of the family planning program of Title X because of the support from the general public.

They agreed that the federal government may succeed in seeing its final rule upheld to ensure taxpayers' dollars were not used to fund or subsidize abortions.

Trump's government is appealing the case brought by opponents in local district courts in California and many other states, which aimed to block the gag rule from taking effect.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who is an outspoken critic of the gag rule, filed in March 2019 a motion to ask the federal court to block restrictions imposed by the controversial gag rule.

In response to Thursday's federal ruling, Planned Parenthood, a non-profit organization that supports women's abortion rights, called the decision of the federal court of appeals "devastating".

"This is a devastating blow to the 4 million patients who obtain birth control, cancer screenings, and other essential care through Title X," it tweeted.

"We will not stand for this attack on patients nor will we ever let the government censor our doctors and nurses from informing patients where & how they can access health care. We're doing everything to undo this egregious attack on our health care," said the non-profit rights advocacy group.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US abortion law Trump administration Planned Parenthood US federal court Donald Trump
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp