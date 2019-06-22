12 militants, two security personnel killed in Afghanistan gunfight

By IANS

KABUL: Twelve militants and two security personnel were killed after a clash erupted in Tagab district of Afghanistan, an official said on Saturday.

A group of Taliban militants, according to provincial police spokesman Abdul Shaqaeq Shurash, launched offensives on Shapigali and Nawa areas of Tagab district on Thursday night and police returned fire, triggering heavy fighting which lasted until Friday afternoon.

The militants fled away after leaving 12 bodies behind, reported Xinhua news agency.

Two security personnel were killed and 10 others, including five militants and five security personnel, sustained injuries, the official added, saying the cleanup operation was underway to utterly wipe out the militants.