Pakistan's highest civil award conferred on Emir of Qatar

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Sunday conferred the country's highest civil award - Nishan-e-Pakistan - on the visiting Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during a ceremony here.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani were among the senior officials present at the ceremony held at the President House, Dawn news reported.

Sheikh Al Thani is on his second visit to Pakistan since ascending to power in 2013. Earlier, he visited Pakistan in March 2015.

Prime Minister Imran Khan personally received the Qatari Emir at Nur Khan Airbase on Saturday.

Sheikh Al Thani and Khan also held a one-on-one meeting before holding the delegation-level talks.

The two sides signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on trade and investment and cooperation on financial intelligence and tourism.

In a special gesture, the visiting leader presented the Qatar National football team jersey to the premier and received a cricket bat signed by the former cricketer.

Khan had visited Qatar in January this year.