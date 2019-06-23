Six Indians arrested in Sri Lanka for trying to smuggle gold biscuits to Chennai

By IANS

COLOMBO: Police in Sri Lanka said that six Indian nationals were arrested while attempting to smuggle gold biscuits to Chennai from the airport here, the media reported on June 23.

Customs Spokesman Deputy Director Sunil Jayaratne said the suspects, aged between 36 and 53 had concealed the gold biscuits in their luggages, pockets of the trousers they were wearing and their rectum, reports the Daily Mirror newspaper.

The arrests were made on June 22 at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

Further investigations are being conducted by the BIA customs officials.