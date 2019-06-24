Home World

14 killed as vehicle plunges into Pakistan river

The vehicle carrying 21 passengers was on its way to Said Ghaziabad from Ghardar when the driver while negotiating a sharp bend, lost control.

Published: 24th June 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

For representational purposes

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: At least 14 people were killed and several others injured when a vehicle plunged into a river in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on June 24.

A senior police officer said the vehicle carrying 21 passengers was on its way to Said Ghaziabad from Ghardar when the driver while negotiating a sharp bend, lost control, reports Dawn news.

It skidded off the road and plunged into the Indus river.

Seven passengers jumped out of the vehicle before it fell into the river and the rest drowned, said the officer.

"We have retrieved eight bodies. Search for six other bodies is still underway.

"Police personnel and locals are taking part in the rescue operation. The seven who jumped out were injured and have been taken to a hospital," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Pakistan river accident Pakistan river drowning
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp