Home World

Australian Islamic State orphans rescued from Syria camp

Several European countries, including France and Belgium, have repatriated children from Syria in recent months.

Published: 24th June 2019 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Australia PM Scott Morrison

Australia PM Scott Morrison ( File Photo | AP)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Eight orphans of Australian Islamic State fighters have been spirited out of a camp in Syria, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Monday, in an apparent U-turn.

The children and grandchildren of two notorious jihadis are now in the care of Australian officials, he said in a statement.

The children are believed to be aged between two and 17 and were living in a camp in northern Syria, making consular access all but impossible.

Morrison previously indicated his government would only help citizens if they approached an embassy or consulate but appeared to have had a change of heart.

"The fact that parents put their children into harm's way by taking them into a war zone was a despicable act," Morrison said in a statement.

"However, children should not be punished for the crimes of their parents," he added.

The group includes three surviving children and two grandchildren of Sydney-born Khaled Sharrouf, who came to prominence after posting a photo of one of his sons holding the head of a Syrian soldier.

There are also three children of Yasin Rizvic who travelled from Australia to Syria with his wife.

Both Islamic State fighters are presumed dead.

Morrison did not name the children or elaborate on how they were removed, but confirmed they were "repatriated from the conflict zone into the care of Australian government officials".

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that the children had been moved to a country neighbouring Syria.

Their case had gained widespread attention after the grandmother of the Sharrouf children, 17-year-old heavily pregnant Zaynab, her younger sister Hoda, their eight-year-old brother Hamzeh, and Zaynab's two young children Ayesha, three, and Fatima, two had pleaded with Canberra to bring them home.

Grandmother Karen Nettleton even travelled to the camp earlier this year to meet them but was rebuffed by authorities, and Morrison said he did not want to put Australian lives at risk.

The Prime Minister on Monday repeated his concerns, adding that "repatriating these children was not a decision the Australian government made lightly".

"Australia's national security and the safety of our people and personnel have always been our most important considerations in this matter," he said.

The fate of foreign fighters and their families has become a significant problem for governments as the conflict against IS draws to a close.

Several European countries, including France and Belgium, have repatriated children from Syria in recent months.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syria Islamic State Australia Syrian refugee camps Syrian crisis
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp