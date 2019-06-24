Home World

Bangladesh 'Tree Man' wants hands amputated to relieve pain

Doctors had believed they had beaten the disease but Bajandar fled a Dhaka clinic in May last year following a relapse.

Published: 24th June 2019 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Abul Bajandar has had 25 operations to remove growths from his hands and feet caused by a rare syndrome. (Photo | AFP)

Abul Bajandar has had 25 operations to remove growths from his hands and feet caused by a rare syndrome. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

DHAKA: A Bangladeshi known as the "Tree Man" because of bark-like growths on his body said Monday he wanted his hands amputated to relieve him of unbearable pain.

Abul Bajandar has had 25 operations since 2016 to remove growths from his hands and feet caused by a rare syndrome.

Doctors had believed they had beaten the disease but Bajandar fled a Dhaka clinic in May last year following a relapse.

The 28-year-old father of one was readmitted to hospital in January because the condition worsened, with some growths several inches long.

"I cannot bear the pain anymore. I can't sleep at night. I asked the doctors to cut off my hands so I can at least get some relief," he told AFP.

His mother Amina Bibi supported the plea. "At least he will be free of pain. It's a hellish condition," she told AFP.

Bajander suffers from epidermodysplasia verruciformis, a rare genetic condition also known as "tree man syndrome".

Bajandar said he wanted to go abroad for better treatment, but he does not have the money to cover the expenses.

Samanta Lal Sen, the chief plastic surgeon at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said a board of seven doctors will discuss Bajandar's condition on Tuesday.

"He gave his personal opinion. But we will do whatever is the best solution for him," said Sen.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina promised free treatment for Bajandar after his plight made national and international headlines.

Bajander lived in the hospital’s private wing for nearly two years during his first round of treatment.

Fewer than half a dozen people around the world are believed to have the syndrome.

The hospital also treated a young Bangladeshi girl suffering from the condition in 2017.

Doctors declared her surgery a success, but her father later said the growths had returned in even greater numbers and the family halted the treatment and returned to their village.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abul Bajandar Dhaka clinic Bangladesh Tree Man
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp