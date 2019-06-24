Home World

Kazakh town evacuated after deadly munitions depot blast

At least 31 people were treated in hospitals in the southern Turkestan region after the blasts at the depot, near the town of Arys, which killed one man, said regional governor Umirzak Shukeyev.

Published: 24th June 2019 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

Bomb blast

For representational purposes

By PTI

NUR-SULTAN: Kazakh officials evacuated a town in the south of the country Monday as a series of explosions at a nearby munitions depot killed one person and injured more than 30, officials said.

At least 31 people were treated in hospitals in the southern Turkestan region after the blasts at the depot, near the town of Arys, which killed one man, said regional governor Umirzak Shukeyev.

The explosions were caused by "a fire, which led to the explosion of some of the ammunition (at the depot)", Kazakhstan's defence ministry said in a statement.

The man who was killed died after "a projectile fell on his car", Shukeyev told journalists at a televised news conference.

At least two of the injured were in "critical condition", he added.

Social media users shared videos of people fleeing the area, as huge plumes of smoke rose in the background.

Other videos showed barely conscious victims being rushed into hospital on trolley beds.

Shukeyev said the town had been almost completely evacuated Monday and that explosions at the depot might continue for several days.

But the country's emergencies committee said that 500 interior ministry troops had been sent to the town to ensure "public order" as rumours of looting spread.

The incident has also interrupted transport in Kazakhstan and the wider region.

Rail authorities in Kazakhstan said that more than a dozen trains were cancelled, including one to Tashkent, the capital of neighbouring Uzbekistan.

Rail authorities in Kyrgyzstan on Monday said that a high-speed train to Moscow that passes through Kazakhstan had been cancelled.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kazakh officials munitions Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev Kazakhstan
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp