New US sanctions permanently close road for diplomacy: Iran

Trump enacted new sanctions Monday targeting Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. U.S. officials also say they plan sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a meeting at his residence in Tehran, Iran.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a meeting at his residence in Tehran, Iran. ( Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TEHRAN: Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman says the new U.S. sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic's supreme leader and other top officials mean the "permanent closure" of diplomacy between Tehran and Washington.

That's according to a report carried by the state-run IRNA news agency on Tuesday, quoting the spokesman, Abbas Mousavi.

Mousavi says the "fruitless sanction on Iran's leadership and the chief of Iranian diplomacy mean the permanent closure of the road of diplomacy with the frustrated U.S. administration."

This comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. over its unraveling nuclear deal and as Iran last week shot down a U.S. military surveillance drone.

