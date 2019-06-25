Suspicious packages found in 28 places across Nepal

By ANI

KATHMANDU: Suspicious packages were found in at least 28 places across Nepal since Tuesday morning, police said.

Not all the suspicious packages were bombs and some were planted to create a sense of fear among the people.

"Suspicious packages found in 28 places across the nation since morning. All of them are not bombs. Some were planted to create fear. At least two suspected packages were found in Kirtipur and Jawalakhel in Kathmandu Valley but it proved to be a hoax," Nepal Police Spokesperson Bishowraj Pokharel said.

The incident comes nearly a month after three consecutive blasts had rocked Kathmandu, claiming the lives of four people and injuring nine others.

Police believe that a splinter group, Communist Party of Nepal, is suspected to be behind the May 26 explosions, which are the deadliest since the Nepalese government imposed a ban on the group for its extortion and violent activities in March.