UK PM hopeful Jeremy Hunt reveals his naughtiest time in India with 'bhang' lassi 

By PTI

LONDON: UK foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, who is going head to head with Boris Johnson in Britain's prime ministerial race, on Monday revealed his naughtiest act took place during a backpacking tour of India when he had some 'bhang' lassi.

The candidates to replace Theresa May as the next British Prime Minister face the Conservative party's 160,000 members in a postal ballot to decide between Hunt and Johnson and the contest is getting increasingly heated between the contenders.

"When I was backpacking through India, I once had a bhang lassi, which is a kind of cannabis lassi, that's the naughtiest thing I am prepared to confess to on this programme," Hunt said on a television interview when asked about his naughtiest act.

Hunt, who challenged Johnson to engage in more open debates with him, said it was important for both candidates to lay out their agenda clearly.

"On the question of debates, he is being a coward. It is cowardice not to appear in head-to-head debates," he said in reference to Johnson turning down a debate planned by Sky TV in the UK.

"People need to know what you are going to do and you need to answer those questions. I promise Boris Johnson the fight of his life and he is going to have that and he is going to lose," he added.

Meanwhile, Johnson has been under pressure to answer questions about a row with his girlfriend last week, which led to police being called to his London home.

The Metropolitan Police has said it will not be taking any further action over the incident and his team insists the issue is of no relevance to the PM race.

Indian-origin former UK Cabinet minister Priti Patel, a supporter of Johnson, attacked a recording of the argument being made by neighbours and then given to the 'Guardian' newspaper.

She branded it a "politically-motivated series of attacks" against the frontrunner in the race.

"That is not the type of behaviour that you'd expect in our country, that's the type of behaviour associated with the old Eastern bloc," she added.

Next month Conservative Party members around the UK will choose the next leader of the Tory Party, who will be the next Prime Minister.

Members will receive their ballots between July 6 and 8, with the new leader expected to be announced in the week beginning July 22.