Home World

US-China trade spat, Iran tensions to dominate G20 summit

The G20 comes days after Xi wrapped up a highly symbolic visit to the isolated state and a recent defector from North Korea said the Chinese leader would likely come bearing an offer to the US side.

Published: 26th June 2019 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and US President Donald Trump (right)

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and US President Donald Trump (right) ( File Photo | AP)

By AFP

OSAKA: The trade battle between the US and China, and fears that spiralling tensions with Iran could erupt into conflict are poised to dominate a high-stakes G20 summit from Friday.

With hotspots North Korea and Venezuela and a slowing world economy also high on the agenda, the two-day gathering of leaders from the world's group of 20 leading nations in Osaka, Japan, could be one of the most pivotal in years, analysts say.

Trump last week sparked hopes for a detente in the long-running trade war when he said he would hold "extended" talks with Xi after a "very good telephone conversation".

ALSO READ: Modi, Xi, Putin to discuss Trump's trade war at G20 summit

For his part, Xi told Trump that "China and the US will both gain by co-operating and lose by fighting", according to Chinese state media.

The two sides were close to a deal when talks broke down abruptly last month and markets are hoping the leaders' first face-to-face talks since December, when they met at the last G20 in Argentina, can break the deadlock.

Trump has hit USD 200 billion of Chinese imports with levies and has threatened to impose them on an additional USD 300 billion, which would hurt China's already slowing economy and spread the gloom worldwide.

Observers said a decisive breakthrough was possible at the talks, which are expected on Saturday, but was not the most likely scenario given the complexity of the issues.

"President Trump likes deals, so he might agree to something," noted Matthew Goodman, an economics expert at the US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"More likely is that they will agree to a truce and to restart talks and try to come to some sort of deal within three months," added Goodman.

Trump could also threaten to raise tariffs to 40 per cent if talks fail, he warned, adding: "It's not going to solve the immediate problems."

Economists and markets are hoping some sort of pact can be agreed as the stuttering global economy can ill afford further trade tensions between its two biggest players.

"This is bad for everyone. It's a no-win situation," said Denis Hew, director of the Policy Support Unit for APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation).

Alice Ekman, head of China Research at the French Institute of International Relations, said the world should brace for a lengthy period of frosty relations as Washington and Beijing also scrap over technological domination.

"The tensions are such that even if we get to a deal, this (the trade war) will leave its mark, and we are now engaged in a long-term rivalry," she told AFP.

The other topic likely to dominate the meeting is North Korea's nuclear programme and here again, the meeting between Xi and Trump is likely to be key.

Trump will travel to South Korea after the G20, with talks between Washington and Pyongyang stalled after February's failed summit in Hanoi.

But Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been exchanging personal letters, with Kim vowing to "seriously contemplate" the "excellent content" in the recent missive from Washington, while the US leader hailed a "beautiful letter" from Pyongyang.

The G20 comes days after Xi wrapped up a highly symbolic visit to the isolated state and a recent defector from North Korea said the Chinese leader would likely come bearing an offer to the US side.

ALSO READ: Chinese President Xi Jinping meets North Korea's Kim Jong Un ahead of Trump talks

"They want to use President Xi as a mediator in the G20," Thae Yong Ho told reporters in Tokyo.

Iran will also loom large after Trump called off a planned military strike but then imposed sanctions against its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and threatened the country with "obliteration" if it seeks war.

Aware that attention is likely to focus on the US-China trade talks, the Japanese hosts are trying to focus on their priority areas, including the fight against ocean plastic and the challenges faced by ageing populations.

"There has been over a year's worth of preparation and very dedicated hard work gone into this. So I hope the media also pays attention to the other aspects that will be discussed at the G20," pleaded Masatsugu Asakawa, Japan's top finance diplomat.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US China US China trade war US China relations G20 G20 summit 2019 Iran US Iran tensions
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp