Ahead of G20 meeting with PM Modi, Trump asks India to remove ‘unacceptable’ tariffs on US goods

India had imposed retaliatory tariffs on 25 American goods, less than two weeks after Trump announced an end to preferential trade treatment for India over the trade barriers.

Published: 27th June 2019 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

OSAKA: Ahead of the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that India should withdraw the "unacceptable" high tariffs recently imposed by the country on Washington.

ALSO READ| Narendra Modi to hold bilaterals, pull-asides with world leaders on G20 Summit sidelines

He also indicated that he will raise this issue with Modi during their ensuing meeting on the sidelines of G-20 Summit.

This comes a day after US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo held bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar and acknowledged that there were issues between the two countries on trade and committed themselves to remove differences between them.

ALSO READ| India to host G20 Summit in 2022

India had imposed retaliatory tariffs on 25 American goods, less than two weeks after US President Donald Trump announced an end to preferential trade treatment for India over the trade barriers.

Last year, India had announced tariffs in retaliation to higher US import duties on steel and aluminium. Trump has repeatedly called out India for its high tariffs. Meanwhile, Modi reached Osaka early in the morning and will hold first meeting with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Trump and Modi are expected to meet on June 28.

