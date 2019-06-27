Home World

Combined worth of America's richest people is whopping USD 875 billion

Forbes has unveiled the list of the most wealthy individuals and their families in each of the 50 states of the US, with the richest being Washington state's Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Do you know the combined total wealth of the most affluent people in the 50 states of the US, including Jeff Bezos, Alice Walton and Warren Buffett? It is a record-breaking $875 billion -- up from last year's $832 billion.

Forbes has unveiled the list of the most wealthy individuals and their families in each of the 50 states of the US, with the richest being Washington state's Amazon founder Jeff Bezos whose fortune is well over $100 billion.

The top industry to be in the list are finance-investments, followed by fashion, retail, food and beverage, , news website The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday.

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Buffet of Nebraska with $85 billion and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg of California with $71 billion, gained second and third position, respectively.

In the list dominated by men, Alice Walton of Texas is the richest woman with a $50.1 billion fortune from her stake in Walmart, founded by her father Sam Walton.

According to the report, Harold Hamm, the founder and CEO of oil and gas company Continental Resources is the biggest percentage loser of the year. His fortune fell 40 per cent to $11.8 billion.

Interestingly, Ernest Garcia II, the largest shareholder of Carvana, who's worth an estimated $5.6 billion, made his fortune from selling used cars. He founded DriveTime Automotive, which is the country's fourth largest used car retailer.

