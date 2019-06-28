Home World

At least one migrant child meets death everyday since 2014: UN

The Mediterranean remains the most fatal crossing, with over 17,900 people dying there — many on the hazardous trip between Libya and Italy.

Published: 28th June 2019 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

The image of Alan Kurdi a three-year-old Syrian boy of Kurdish ethnic background who drowned on September 2, 2015 in the Mediterranean Sea, drew global attention to the refugee crisis. He and his family were Syrian refugees trying to reach Europe. (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

GENEVA: The UN migration agency says migrant children have died or gone missing at the rate of at least one per day worldwide over the past five years, with treacherous journeys like those across the Mediterranean or the US-Mexico border continuing to take lives.

In its latest "Fatal Journeys" report, the International Organization for Migration has released findings that some 1,600 children — some as young as 6 months old — are among the 32,000 people who have perished in dangerous travels since 2014.

The Mediterranean remains the most fatal crossing, with over 17,900 people dying there — many on the hazardous trip between Libya and Italy.

The IOM also pointed to rising deaths every year along the U.S.-Mexico border since 2014, totaling more than 1,900 over five years.

migration migrant children refugee children Illegal migrants asylum seekers
