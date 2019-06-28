Home World

Cuba announces increase in wages as part of economic reform

The announcement read on state television said that the minimum salary would be nearly $17 a month while the average salary would increase from $32 to $44.

Published: 28th June 2019 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

In this April 12, 2018 photo, Armando Ricart Batista, a teacher by training, a former boxer and actor, poses next to Cuban and U.S. flags at his home, with the Cuban one carrying photos of Fidel and Raul Castro, in Havana, Cuba. Ricart, 65, said he's not affiliated with the Communist Party but hopes a new generation of leaders will follow the ideals of the Castros. He said he hangs the U.S. flag because relations with the U.S. improved under then-President Barack Obama, and the majority of American people are in favor of relations with Cuba. 'The American people are good,' he said. | AP

A man poses next to Cuban and US flags at his home, with the Cuban one carrying photos of Fidel and Raul Castro, in Havana, Cuba (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HAVANA: The Cuban government said Thursday that it is raising state salaries as part of a broader package of economic reforms, but it revealed no details of its larger plan beyond increasing worker compensation.

A salary increase has long been seen as one of the first steps in the unification of Cuba's unique dual-currency system, a process that could be a risky gambit in the face of an economic crisis exacerbated by tightened US sanctions.

For the last quarter-century, Cubans have used one peso worth about four cents and another worth nearly a dollar. The stronger peso was introduced as a replacement for the dollars traded on the black market during the island's post-Soviet economic crisis in the 1990s. Over time, the two currencies have come to be used by the communist government to set extremely low prices for goods and services considered basic rights and extremely high prices for others considered luxuries, creating distortions that cripple economic growth.

Cuban officials said Díaz-Canel presided over an important meeting of the country's governing Council of Ministers on June 21, although they did not specify the agenda of the meeting. The collapse of Venezuela's economy has led to a cut in aid to Cuba, and sharp slowdown worsened by a series of Trump administration measures designed to cut off funding to the island's government.

"A meeting of the Council of Ministers approved economic measures to overcome the current situation, and an increase in the state sector," Díaz-Canel wrote on Twitter Thursday evening. He said details would be announced on state television at 8 p.m.

When a state-run newspaper tweeted that a wide-ranging salary reform had been approved, the president quickly responded that, "this is an incremental salary increase. Next comes the reform."

The announcement read on state television said that the minimum salary would be nearly $17 a month while the average salary would increase from $32 to $44. There were also slight rises in state pensions.

The announcement made repeated references to a variety of measures approved by the Council of Ministers, but said only that, "in coming days, our population will receive more detailed information about the extent of the reforms through various media."

Arturo Lopez-Levy, a visiting assistant professor of political science at Gustavus Adolphus College in Minnesota, called the announcement "a timid start to salary reform."

He said it could be part of an attempt to create more autonomy and incentives for increased production at state-run enterprises, whose operations have long been dictated by the central government.

"It could cushion a future monetary unification but it won't really facilitate that by itself," he said. "It helps, nothing more."

Under Cuba's byzantine pricing system, an average water bill denominated in Cuban pesos will be a few dollars, for example, while home internet billed in the stronger convertible peso can cost hundreds of dollars a month. While the average Cuban must trade 24 or 25 Cuban pesos for a convertible one, many state-run enterprises can obtain a convertible peso for 10 Cuban pesos or even one peso, a privilege that effectively subsidizes the state sector by many hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

"Every Cuban has the right to a salary increase," said Dariel Tejeda, a 28-year-old tour guide. "The country and all the state workers have needed this for a long time."

Ending the dual-currency system is expected to lead to the eventual removal of subsidies and bankruptcy of dozens, even hundreds of state enterprises and the loss of many thousands of public sector jobs. With lower or no subsidies, state companies would be forced to raise prices. For that reason, a state salary increase has long been seen as a key precursor to monetary unification in Cuba.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
economic reforms Cuba Cuba economic reforms Cuban government US sanctions Communism communist government
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp