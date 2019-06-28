Home World

Indian Consulate in Dubai offer help to 300 unpaid workers

The workers are facing extreme shortage of food and health issues due to stress. Many of them want to return to India, but have their visas expired, which the employer has refused to renew.

Indian Consul-General Vipul ( Photo | Edcil India Ltd, Twitter)

By IANS

DUBAI: Consulate General of India in Dubai has stepped in to resolve the issue of over 300 expat workers of a private firm here, who were struggling to make ends meet as they have not received their salaries for several months, the media reported.

The workers, many of them from India, are facing extreme shortage of food and health issues due to stress. Many of them want to return to India, but have their visas expired, which the employer has refused to renew.

Indian Consul-General Vipul told the Khaleej Times on Thursday that a team of officials from the consulate visited the company's office and the employer had promised them to resolve the issue soon.

"The employer said he ran into business issues and that is why he was unable to pay the workers. However, he has promised that he will resolve the issue soon and has already dispatched one-month salary to some of the workers. He said he would be arranging the dues of all the workers soon and we will be following up with him," said Vipul.

For the immediate relief of the workers, the Abu Dhabi-based charity Dar Al Ber Society (Dabs) distributed food items and conducted a medical camp at their accommodation on Wednesday.

According to the workers, the crisis began a little over a year ago when they started experiencing delays in getting salaries.

While some said they haven't received salaries for three months, some others said they have gone without salary for five or more months.

Indian worker Prem Sagar said that he has been pleading the company to accept his resignation for more than a year.

"My wife is suffering from cancer and I want to return to my family. I haven't received my salary for over three months. My visa and Emirates ID are expired and I have no money to pay for my overstay fine," he said.

