Putin invites Trump to 75th anniversary of WWII victory celebration in Moscow

The US president provided a very positive reaction.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at Osaka (Photo | AP)

By UNI

OSAKA: Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on Friday, at their talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit, to attend the celebration of the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II, which Moscow will host in 2020, and the US leader reacted positively, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"We invited the US president to come to us [to Moscow] for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II on May 9, next year.

In this context, a conversation was held about the losses that the countries had carried in the years of war and about who had played the decisive role.

The contribution of the Soviet people to this victory was noted," Ushakov said, as aired by Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

 

