Home World

Saudi Arabia raises India's Haj quota by 30,000

The issue of India's Haj quota was discussed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral talks with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman here.

Published: 28th June 2019 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

The black stone at Mecca

The black stone at Mecca ( Photo | AFP)

By PTI

OSAKA: In a significant step, Saudi Arabia has increased India's Haj quota from 170,000 to 200,000, paving the way for 30,000 more Indians to go for the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in the kingdom.

The issue of India's Haj quota was discussed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral talks with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman here.

Modi, who is in Japan for the G20 Summit, discussed the deepening cooperation in trade and investment, energy security and counter-terrorism with the "invaluable strategic partner".

ALSO READ: PM Modi meets Saudi Prince Salman in Osaka, discusses counter-terrorism, trade 

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that the Crown Prince had promised Prime Minister Modi that India's Haj quota would be raised from 170,000 to 200,000 annually.

"This is important and this has been done," he said.

Two lakh Indians will have the opportunity to go for Haj which will begin very shortly, Gokhale said.

The two leaders also spoke about the need for greater tourism, more flights and agreed to meet again, he said.

The Saudi Crown Prince has also invited the Prime Minister to be one of the main guests at an international conference later this year and he has accepted the invitation with pleasure, the Foreign Secretary said.

The government last year allowed women to go on Haj without 'Mehram' or male companion, which saw about 1,300 women going without any male companion.

They had been exempted from the lottery system.

Last year, Saudi Arabia increased India's Haj quota by 5,000, while in 2017 it was increased by about 35,000.

The Haj subsidy provided by the government was removed last year in the light of a Supreme Court order of 2012.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saudi Arabia India India haj quota
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp