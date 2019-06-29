Home World

Germany to return painting, 'stolen' by Nazis during World War 2, to Italy

The oil painting had been part of the Pitti Palace collection in Florence from 1824 until the outbreak of World War II.

Published: 29th June 2019 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose.

By Associated Press

BERLIN: German says it will return to Italy painting by Dutch artist Jan van Huysum that was stolen by Nazi troops during World War II.

The government said in a statement Saturday that Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Italian counterpart Enzo Moavero will travel to Florence soon to hand the still-life "Vase of Flowers" back to the Uffizi Gallery.

Its director, Eike Schmidt, had made a public appeal for the return of the painting earlier this year.

The oil painting had been part of the Pitti Palace collection in Florence from 1824 until the outbreak of World War II.

It was stolen by German troops and didn't surface again until after Germany's reunification.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the family that currently possesses the painting would be compensated.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dutch artist Jan van Huysum Nazi German
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp