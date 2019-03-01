Home World

Jordan's King Abdullah II speaks to Imran Khan; discusses India-Pakistan tensions

Published: 01st March 2019 08:37 PM

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Jordan's King Abdullah II Friday spoke to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and offered his country's mediation to help deescalate tensions with India, according to an official statement.

Premier Khan briefed Abdullah II about his initiatives to maintain peace between Pakistan and India for the sake of the people of the two countries and the region, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The king conveyed his concern over the escalating situation between Pakistan and India."

Khan said that the "core issue between the two countries remained the issue of Kashmir" that needs to be resolved as per the UN Resolutions.

"Khan said that his government's agenda was to promote peace and prosperity for the people of Pakistan through poverty alleviation and social welfare programmes. However, the war hysteria unleashed in India was threatening peace of the region," the statement said.

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama attack claimed by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Forty CRPF soldiers were killed in the suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the attack, India carried out air strikes against the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot.

In the operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for suicide attacks were eliminated.

Pakistan on Wednesday claimed it shot down two Indian fighter jets over Pakistani air space and arrested Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

Prime Minister Khan said Thursday that captured pilot will be released on Friday as a "gesture of peace".

King Abdullah II Imran Khan India-Pakistan Border Standoff

