Home World

Pakistan partially resumes flight operations amid standoff with India

Various airlines such as Air India, Jet Airways, Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines Wednesday announced they were rerouting their flights as Pakistan closed its airspace.

Published: 01st March 2019 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Danish students sleep overnight at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand due to Pakistan's suspension of flights (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: Thousands of air travellers stranded worldwide heaved a sigh of relief as Pakistan on Friday partially resumed flight operations in the country, two days after the country's airspace was closed in view of escalating tensions with India.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced that flight operations at Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta airports resumed on Friday.

However, the eastern side airports - Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabab and Bahawalpur -- will remain closed till March 4.

READ | Pakistan's airspace closure leaves thousands of passengers stranded worldwide 

The closure of the airspace left thousands of air travellers stranded worldwide and more than than 700 international and domestic flights were cancelled during the last three days to and from the country including flights to New Delhi.

Four Indian passengers were also stranded at the Lahore airport on Wednesday.

The CAA said the airspace have been opened for commercial flights while the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) will resume it's operation from Saturday morning from these airports.

The closure of Pakistan's airspace in response to escalating tensions with India disrupted major routes between Europe and South East Asia.

READ| Abhinanadan committed crime against country, don't release him, says plea dismissed by Pak court

Various airlines such as Air India, Jet Airways, Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines Wednesday announced they were rerouting their flights as Pakistan closed its airspace.

Thai Airways has cancelled nearly 30 flights, affecting 5,000 passengers.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan airspace Pakistan aviation Pakistan flight operations Indo-Pak standoff Indo-Pak relations Pakistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp