Home World

Sushma Swaraj holds bilateral talks with counterparts from Bangladesh, Maldives

After addressing the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting here, Swaraj held talks with Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid and her Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen.

Published: 01st March 2019 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

EAM Sushma Swaraj at the inaugural session of OIC meet. (Photo | Twitter @MEAIndia)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Friday held bilateral talks with her counterparts from Bangladesh and the Maldives and exchanged views on the regional situation.

After addressing the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting here, Swaraj held talks with Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid and her Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen.

Swaraj and Shahid discussed follow up to Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's visit to India in December last year and also exchanged views on the regional situation, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

During her meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Minister Momen, the two leaders discussed issues of bilateral importance. She was the first Indian minister to address the meeting of the 57 Islamic countries.

India's participation came despite strong demand by Pakistan to rescind the invitation to Swaraj to address the grouping which was turned down by the host UAE, resulting in Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi boycotting the plenary.

OIC sushma swaraj Shah Mehmood Qureshi Bangladesh

