Home World

Australian ministers Christopher Pyne, Steven Ciobo quit ahead of general election

Australia's two top Defence Ministers announced their retirement from politics with fewer than 90 days before the general election.

Published: 02nd March 2019 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Australian defense chief Christopher Pyne

Australian defense chief Christopher Pyne (File | AP)

By UNI

CANBERRA: Australia's two top Defence Ministers on Saturday announced their retirement from politics with fewer than 90 days before the general election.

Christopher Pyne, Australia's Minister for Defence, and Steven Ciobo, the Minister for Defence Industries said that they would not contest May's election, with the latter stepping down as a minister immediately, The Canberra Times reported.

The departure of ministers has created a new challenge for Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the governing Liberal-National Party Coalition (LNP).

Pyne has served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sturt in South Australia since 1993 and as a Minister under three LNP PMs since the party won power in 2013.

"It's time to retire while people are asking me to stay, rather than continue and end up later with people telling me to go," Pyne said in a statement on Saturday.

"Twenty seven years ago I was preselected as the Liberal candidate on a platform of renewal in 2019, it is time to renew again. At fifty one, I still have the opportunity to have a second career beyond politics ", he added.

While Caibo was elected as the MP for Moncrieff in Queensland in 2001 and was sworn-in as a Minister when Turnbull replaced Tony Abbott as PM in 2015.

In addition to announcing his retirement from politics in May, Ciobo also stood down as the Minister for Defence Industries immediate effect.

The retirements come at a time when the government is trying to present a united front having been plagued by August's leadership crisis.

According to opinion polls the Opposition Australian Labor Party (ALP) is on track for a possible win at the election, which will be held in May.

However, both Pyne and Ciobo said that they were confident the LNP would be re-elected.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Australian ministers Steven Ciobo Christopher Pyne

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp