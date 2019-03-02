Home World

US must ensure tensions between India and Pakistan dont go out of control: Madeleine Albright

India carried out air strikes against the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot on February 26.

Published: 02nd March 2019 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Madeleine Albright. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON:The US needs to figure out some way to make sure that there is no nuclear confrontation between Pakistan and India, a former top American diplomat said.

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan after the February 14 Pulwama attack claimed by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Forty CRPF soldiers were killed in the attack.

India carried out air strikes against the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot on February 26.

Pakistan also tried to target Indian military installation the next day.

ALSO READ | Radar photos confirm four Jaish buildings were hit during Balakot strike, say officials

Madeleine Albright, who was the US Secretary of State 1997 to 2001 in the second term of the Clinton administration, said, "I do think that we do need to figure out some way to make sure that we don't have a nuclear confrontation.

"I think the US needs to get involved in this, and I think that it is -- it would be a good idea, actually, to have some kind of an envoy trying to deal with this. We can't allow this to get out of control,"Albright said responding to a question from Congressman Brad Sherman during a hearing on Trump Administration Foreign Policy Assessment on Wednesday.

Albright said the confrontation between India and Pakistan is a test case to see whether Trump administration is equipped to manage a serious international crisis.

"With a dangerous confrontation underway between two nuclear armed states in India and Pakistan, we may soon get to see whether this administration is equipped to manage a serious international crisis, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan India tensions indo-pak standoff Pulwama terror attack Payback for Pulwama

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp