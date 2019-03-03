Home World

Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe prays at Balaji Temple

Before paying obeisance to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara, the 73-year old Mr Wickremesinghe performed ages-old ''Tulabharam'' ritual.

Published: 03rd March 2019 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Ranil Wickremesinghe (Photo | AP)

Ranil Wickremesinghe (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe Sunday offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala.

On arrival at the ''mahadwaram'' (main entrance), the island nation's United National Party president Wickremesinghe and his wife Maitree were accorded a traditional welcome by temple priests and top functionaries of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which governs the 2,000-year old shrine, a temple official told PTI.

Before paying obeisance to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara, the 73-year old Mr Wickremesinghe performed ages-old ''Tulabharam'' ritual.

As part of ''Tulabharam'' ritual, devotees sit in a balance and offer grocery items, precious metals or money equal to their body weight, the temple official said.

Later, the same is made as an offering to the God at the hill temple, the official added.

The Sri Lankan prime minister, his wife and other dignitaries later worshipped Lord Venkateswara. They spent about an hour in the temple.

After offering prayers, Mr Wickremesinghe was honoured with a sacred silk clot, besides the ''prasadam'' and ''theertham'' (celestial water) in a tiny bottle, while the priests, amid chanting of vedic hymns, blessed him at the sprawling Rangamandapam in the temple.

Mr Wickremesinghe flew in to the Renigunta airport, 20 km from here, by a special helicopter from Chennai on Saturday evening and drove straight to the Tirumala hills, the temple official said.

This is his fourth visit to the ancient shrine. Mr Wickremesinghe has offered prayers at the temple in 2018, 2016 and 2002 as well, the official said.

Later, he left for Chennai en route to Sri Lanka. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranil Wickremesinghe Sri Lanka Balaji Temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp