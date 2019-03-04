Home World

Egypt releases prominent photojournalist after five-year term 

His lawyer, Taher Abuel-Naser, says he was released from a police station in the Giza neighborhood in Cairo on Monday morning.

Published: 04th March 2019

Mahmoud Abu Zaid, center, a photojournalist known as Shawkan, is hugged by his parents at his home in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, March 4, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CAIRO: The family and lawyer of a prominent Egyptian photojournalist say he has been released after five years in prison.

Mahmoud Abu Zaid, a photojournalist known as "Shawkan," was convicted for involvement in a 2013 sit-in protest by Islamists that was broken up by security forces in an operation that left hundreds dead.

His family confirmed his release.

Egypt under general-turned-president Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has launched an unprecedented assault on journalists in recent years, imprisoning dozens and occasionally expelling some foreign journalists.

A court-ordered Shawkan's release in September after he served five years, but he remained behind bars as authorities said his release was being processed.

