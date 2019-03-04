Forget 10-year challenge, resurrection challenge takes internet by storm

By Online Desk

Losing a dear one is the most painful thing in life for us all. We have all wished at some point that we could bring lost ones back. But don't worry, this South African pastor is the man you need to approach in case you want to give someone a new lease of life!

A video showing a pastor named Alph Lukau bringing dead people back to life has gone viral. A dead man in a coffin wakes up miraculously when the pastor says rise up. Life after death should come as a shock which is so evident from the resurrected man's face.

Can't believe us yet? Watch it yourself here. We warn that you will doubt your own eyes (also brains).

Crooked Bushiri has nothing on Crooked Lukau. Alph lukau resurrect a man who is already breathing in the coffin - competition for these thugs so called pastors is very high and they are trying so hard. pic.twitter.com/CEfBtF0eEX — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) February 25, 2019

We can't confirm if pastor Lukau brought the man back to life but he sure has tickled the creative bones of people who have stormed the social media platform with '#ResurrectionChallenge.'

The posts are so hilarious that you will cry laughing. Check out the reactions here.

Find five differences?

Food >> anything. He has his priorities right!

#ResurrectionChallenge



He is eating his funeral food

pic.twitter.com/OfprO8CGo4 — Gordon Ramaphosa (@Ngiya_Hlanya) February 25, 2019

'Sorry sir, I am late because I just got back to life.'

#ResurrectionChallenge when you have a perfect excuse to tell your boss why you late... pic.twitter.com/DnCl08XqS7 — Breezy Multimedia (@Breezy_Multi_M) February 25, 2019

Even a bank in Kenya couldn't resist joining in. We all should agree though!

This is how some accounts came back to life after pay day #ResurrectionChallenge pic.twitter.com/pi9oOqDNiY — NIC Bank (@nicbankkenya) March 2, 2019

Honestly!

This is how i know black people reaction to #ResurrectionChallenge supposed to be like pic.twitter.com/AuZ7iuCZwJ — Ellington Mudzongachiso (@EllySkatter) February 26, 2019

Hallelujah!

Who do you want to bring back to life now?