Home World

Forget 10-year challenge, resurrection challenge takes internet by storm

We can't confirm if pastor Lukau brought the man back to life but he sure has tickled the creative bones of people who have stormed the social media platform with '#ResurrectionChallenge.'

Published: 04th March 2019 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Resurrection challenge goes viral. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Losing a dear one is the most painful thing in life for us all. We have all wished at some point that we could bring lost ones back. But don't worry, this South African pastor is the man you need to approach in case you want to give someone a new lease of life!

A video showing a pastor named Alph Lukau bringing dead people back to life has gone viral. A dead man in a coffin wakes up miraculously when the pastor says rise up. Life after death should come as a shock which is so evident from the resurrected man's face. 

Can't believe us yet? Watch it yourself here. We warn that you will doubt your own eyes (also brains). 

We can't confirm if pastor Lukau brought the man back to life but he sure has tickled the creative bones of people who have stormed the social media platform with '#ResurrectionChallenge.'

The posts are so hilarious that you will cry laughing. Check out the reactions here. 

Find five differences?

Food >> anything. He has his priorities right!

'Sorry sir, I am late because I just got back to life.'

Even a bank in Kenya couldn't resist joining in. We all should agree though!

Honestly!

Hallelujah!

Who do you want to bring back to life now?

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Resurrection Challenge South Africa Alph Lukau

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp