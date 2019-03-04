Scary 'Momo Challenge' makes a comeback but experts rubbish it as a hoax

By Online Desk

Remember the picture of a creature with a long face, big eyes and a wide mouth? Yes, the scary Momo Challenge is back again.

The Momo Challenge went viral on WhatsApp last year and created panic among people as the creepy dare game is believed to encourage people to commit suicide. It is similar to the Blue Whale Challenge which reportedly claimed the lives of a few children.

Though there is no evidence that the dare game actually exists, experts said the challenge could be used by cyber hackers to steal personal data.

While the Momo Challenge disappeared after a short while in India, it recently made a splash in the UK, sparking panic. According to the Guardian, thousands of people shared messages about the Momo Challenge on Facebook in a 24-hour period. However, experts have rubbished it as fake news.

Charities in the UK like NSPCC and Samaritans said there was no evidence that the Momo Challenge exists or had caused any damage. The UK Safer Internet Centre also called it a hoax.

ALSO READ: Worried that Momo challenge group will be behind you? Here’s what you can do

Even YouTube issued a statement on the Momo Challenge saying there's no evidence of videos promoting the creepy dare game.

We want to clear something up regarding the Momo Challenge: We’ve seen no recent evidence of videos promoting the Momo Challenge on YouTube. Videos encouraging harmful and dangerous challenges are against our policies. — YouTube (@YouTube) February 27, 2019

The scary figure was designed by sculptor Keisuke Aiso. Reacting to the threats posed by his work in the name of the Momo Challenge, the sculptor said there was nothing to worry, adding that he had destroyed the Momo figure. Speaking to The Sun, he said, "The children can be reassured Momo is dead - she doesn’t exist and the curse is gone."

However, to be on the safer side, here's what you can do to protect yourself from the Momo hackers.

If you receive any messages asking you to take up the Momo Challenge, it is advised that you do the following:

1. Exit from the chat and delete it.

2. Block the number you received the message from.

3. Cover the phone cameras, especially the front camera with some stickers.

4. Turn off the auto download feature on Whatsapp to avoid getting any attachments stored.

5. Disconnect the mobile data immediately.

By doing this, you can secure your data and stay online risk-free. You can also approach the cyber cell for further help!

