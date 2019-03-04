Home World

Nepal government trying to impose press censorship: former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba

Published: 04th March 2019 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba. |PTI

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Former Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said Monday the ruling Communist government was trying to impose restrictions on press freedom in the name of regulating social media.

Deuba's remarks came in the wake of new laws being introduced by the government to regulate social media under which anyone misusing it and insulting people will be fined up to Nepalese Rupee 1.5 million and handed a maximum of 5-year imprisonment.

Addressing a programme in Bhaktapur, about 8 miles from Kathmandu, to commemorate the first death anniversary of freedom fighter Lila Bahadur Pandit, Nepali Congress president Deuba said the Communist government led by Prime Minister K P Oli was trying to impose restrictions on press freedom.

"The government has tried to impose press censorship in the name of regulating Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and online news portals," Deuba said.

The Nepali Congress, the largest opposition party, will counter if the Communist government imposes press censorship, the four-time prime minister warned.

The government's recent move to regulate social media has sparked protests from various media groups, including from Nepal Press Union as well as from International media organisations.

