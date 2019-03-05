Home World

Dhaka Police revokes nod for Arundhati Roy's talk, now to be held at another venue

The organisers were informed at 10 pm on Monday that permission for Roy's talk at the Krishibid Institute Auditorium, one of the venues of the exhibition, was cancelled due to "unavoidable circumstanc

Published: 05th March 2019 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 01:03 AM   |  A+A-

Arundhati Roy

Novelist Arundhati Roy (File | PTI)

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladeshi authorities on Tuesday barred Indian writer-activist Arundhati Roy for a second time from holding a discussion to be hosted by a government critic as police withdrew the permission for the venue.

The organisers of the talk title 'Utmost Everything' were informed at 10 pm on Monday that permission for the Booker Prize winning author's talk at the Krishibid Institute Auditorium, one of the venues of the photography exhibition Chobi Mela, was cancelled due to "unavoidable circumstances".

No further details were provided, the Chobi Mela Secretariat said in a statement. The venue for the talk, scheduled for Tuesday evening, was later shifted to Midas Centre in the Bangladesh capital, it said in its email statement.

The invited guests were asked to join the function at 5.30 pm but as they started arriving the venue, MIDAS staff informed them the programme was cancelled. "MIDAS authorities just told us they could not allow us to stage the event due to lack of police clearance," said Shahidul Alam, an anti-government activist known for his serious criticism against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government.

Roy's session was to be moderated by Alam, a photojournalist and festival director. The activist-teacher was behind bars for over 100 days last year for expressing solidarity with students protesting Dhaka's dismal road safety infrastructure.

This is the 10th edition of Chobi Mela, touted to be one of the most prestigious photography festivals in Asia. It features 33 exhibitions with works from 44 artists from 21 countries.

The festival that began on February 28 this year has the spotlight on the production, compilation, reminiscence, physical existence and social responsibility of archives in a global context, the Chobi Mela statement said. "Chobi Mela has and will continue to be about bringing people together and, more importantly, bringing them to Bangladesh," Alam, who is currently out on bail, said. The festival is scheduled to continue till March 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Arundhati Roy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp