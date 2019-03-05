Indians among London's fastest growing international students

By PTI

LONDON: The number of Indian students choosing London as a study destination jumped by 20 per cent in 2017-18 compared to the previous year, official statistics reveal on Tuesday. In 2017-18, London attracted 5,455 students from India taking up courses across the city's many universities, up from 4,545 the previous year.

India held on to its fourth rank among London's top international student markets, after 21,350 students who came from China, 7,105 from the US, and 5,770 from Italy.

Along with China, which also registered a similar 20 per cent hike, India held on to its position as the fastest growing international student market for the British capital, noted Study London, the Mayor of London's official university guide.

I'm delighted to see so many students choosing our city as their destination of choice to learn and to discover all the benefits of a first-class education," said Rajesh Agrawal, London's Deputy Mayor for Business. "London has more world-leading universities than any other city on the planet, and a buzzing cultural landscape which attracts international students from more than 200 countries. This is yet more evidence that London is open," he said.

India held on to its fourth rank among London's top international student markets, behind China, the US and Italy. The latest statistics, based on the UK's Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) data, reveal that 118,145 international students came to London in 2017-18, which is an increase of 5.3 per cent from 2016-17.

This rise illustrates strong growth for London in comparison to the previous year's growth rate of 2.6 per cent, said London & Partners (L&P), the Mayor of London's promotional agency. "London has four universities listed in the 2019 'QS World University Rankings' top 40, and five universities in the top 200, cementing it as one of the best cities in the world for higher education," L&P said in a statement.

"In addition, four of London's universities have recently each been ranked as the best in the world for Art & Design, Education, Social Policy & Administration, and Veterinary Science respectively - making them world leaders in each subject," it noted.

According to the analysis, almost 30 per cent of London's 389,215 students come from overseas and in 2016-17, international students contributed 3 billion pounds to the UK economy. London & Partners attributes students from all over the world continuing to choose London as a study destination to the city's unique mix of culture, diversity, creative energy, and a vast choice of courses and world class institutions.