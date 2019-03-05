Home World

This grandfather and his dinosaur gift are winning over the internet

The huge installation has become the centre of attention in the neighbourhood and Adams said that the reaction of people on seeing the Allosaurus was "phenomenal".

Published: 05th March 2019 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Alum the Allosaurus (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

A man from Wales, UK, has stolen hearts and a dinosaur-sized spotlight with his new "garden ornament": 15-feet-tall 'Allun the Allosaurus.'

Jerry Adams, from Cwmbran, bought the life-size dinosaur model at a charity auction for £1,600. It was sold by Dan-yr-Ogof showcaves centre. 

"On the #M4? Keep your eyes peeled for one of our (former) dinosaurs. Its new owner is taking it home!" the official Twitter handle of the showcaves centre wrote.

According to reports, Adams described Alun as "a big garden ornament," adding: "I have 12 grandchildren, three have autism, and it's a piece of garden furniture they can play with."

Adams and his Allosaurus have gone viral on social media after his daughter Samantha JJ Adams shared a heartwarming post on it.

The money raised from the auction went to diabetes charity JDRF UK. Adams said that when he found out about the charity, he was determined to win the auction.

The huge installation has become the centre of attention in the neighbourhood and Adams said that the reaction of people on seeing the Allosaurus was "phenomenal".

He added that car drivers had already started stopping to take a look and passers-by were taking photographs of themselves next to it.

The caves' director Dan Owens said that Alun was one of the 250 dinosaurs at the Swansea valley tourist attraction, with six new ones arriving before the summer.

Alun was sold to help make space for the new dinosaurs.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
dinosaur Dinosaur model UK man Wales Allosaurus Jerry Adams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp