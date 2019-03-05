Pakistan detains JeM chief Masood Azhar's brother, 43 others of banned terror outfits 

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Bowing down to international pressure, Pakistan on Tuesday detains brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and 43 other members of banned outfits during a crackdown.

Mufti Abdur Rauf, brother of Jaish boss Masood Azhar and Hammad Azhar are among those arrested during the crackdown, Pakistan interior minister Shehryar Khan Afridi told reporters, adding the action would be taken against all the proscribed organisations.

The move came a day after Pakistan promulgated a law to streamline the procedure for the implementation of the UN sanctions against individuals and organisations.

This order means the government has taken over the control of assets of all banned outfits in Pakistan, foreign office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said.

The dossier shared by India with Pakistan last week also contained names of Mufti Abdur Rauf and Hammad Azhar, Afridi said. However, he said, the action was not taken due to any pressure.